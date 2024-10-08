Food & Drink

Night Shift being purchased by owner of 2 other Mass. craft breweries

With the purchase of Night Shift, Hendler Family Brewing Company will become the largest producer of craft beer in Massachusetts, according to a news release

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The company behind two well-known local breweries is adding another big name within the local beer scene.

According to a press release,  Framingham-based Hendler Family Brewing Company has agreed to purchase Night Shift Brewery, Inc., joining Jack's Abby Craft Lagers and Wormtown Brewery. With the purchase of Night Shift, the company will become the largest producer of craft beer in Massachusetts, and it plans to keep Night Shift's core lineup including Santilli, Whirlpool and Nite Lite, while the taprooms in Everett and Boston's Lovejoy Wharf, the three beer gardens in Allston, and the Level 99 locations and Encore Taproom (the latter two are not managed by Night Shift) will continue to operate.

Hendler Family Brewing Company was founded earlier this year by Jack, Eric and Sam Hendler of Jack's Abby Craft Lagers, who launched the new corporate name when they purchased Wormtown.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink Massachusetts Boston Framingham
