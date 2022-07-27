Night Shift Brewing to Cease Most of Its Production at Everett Facility

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of the biggest breweries in Massachusetts has made an ominous announcement that could ripple through the local beer world.

According to an Instagram post from the business, Night Shift Brewing has made the decision to scale back production at its Everett facility and rely on contract brewing at Jack's Abby in Framingham and Isle Brewers Guild in Pawtucket. The note, which was posted earlier today, says the following:

Last week, we learned that our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable future, possibly more than a year until we get more. Breweries depend on CO2 to make beer, so this was pretty awful news to get. Seems like this will be an issue that impacts a lot of local breweries, so we're probably one of many breweries facing this new threat to our business....Yesterday, we met with our production team of twelve people and shared the news and the implications. What we shared is that, come October 1, we won't likely have jobs for many of this team. Everett brewing will continue, but more as an R&D facility with a smaller crew.

The post does say that none of Night Shift's taprooms or beer gardens will be closing and that those who lose their jobs will get a severance package--and in the long-term, if the brewery has CO2, they will continue to brew beer in Everett, but at a smaller scale.

In addition to its Everett facility, Night Shift also has outlets at Boston's Lovejoy Wharf, Encore Boston Harbor, and Level99 in Natick, and six of their Owl's Nest beer gardens are scattered throughout the local area. The website for Night Shift can be found at https://nightshiftbrewing.com/