Mass. leads court challenge on Trump's cuts to medical research funding

"We will not allow the Trump Administration to unlawfully undermine our economy, hamstring our competitiveness, or play politics with our public health," Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell said

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

Over 20 states are suing the Trump administration over planned cuts to funding at medical and public health research institutions nationwide.

The coalition of 22 state attorneys general is challenging, in a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts' federal court, a change to how the hospitals and universities are funding, dropping payments for what are known as "indirect costs," like payments for lab space and infrastructure, to 15%. The cuts could be devastating for the institutions' research, which propels medical innovation.

It's the latest lawsuit against the federal government filed by a group of attorneys general that have already won court orders for temporary pauses to other Trump administration policies.

"Massachusetts is the medical research capital of the country. We are the proud home of nation-leading universities and research institutions that save lives, create jobs, and help secure a better future," Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell said in a statement. "We will not allow the Trump Administration to unlawfully undermine our economy, hamstring our competitiveness, or play politics with our public health."

