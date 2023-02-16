Nikki Haley to Hold 2 Town Halls in NH After Announcing 2024 Presidential Bid

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will be in New Hampshire on Thursday, just two days after formally announcing her candidacy for president in 2024. She is the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

The 51-year-old Republican launched her campaign on Tuesday in a video. An email sent to media members last week said she will head to New Hampshire following her "special announcement," holding town halls on Thursday night in Exeter and on Friday night at Saint Anselm College's renowned New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester.

Haley's announcement marked an about-face for the ex-Trump Cabinet official, who said two years ago that she wouldn’t challenge her former boss for the White House in 2024. But she changed her mind in recent months, citing, among other things, the country’s economic troubles and the need for “generational change,” a nod to the 76-year-old Trump’s age.

During the Trump administration, Haley feuded at times with other White House officials while bolstering her own public persona. Her 2018 departure fueled speculation that she would challenge Trump in 2020, or replace Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket, but Haley did neither.

Instead, Haley returned to South Carolina, where she bought a home on Kiawah Island, joined the board of aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. and launched herself on the speaking circuit, reportedly commanding fees as high as $200,000. She penned two books, a step commonly taken by many on the road toward the White House.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, Haley initially cast doubts on Trump’s political future but said she wouldn’t challenge him in 2024.

In 2021, Haley told The Associated Press that she “would not run if President Trump ran,” but she has since shifted course, ramping up activity through her Stand for America nonprofit and political action committee, and endorsing dozens of candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.

She has regularly boasted about her track record of defying political expectations, saying, “I’ve never lost an election, and I’m not going to start now.” If elected, she would be the nation's first female president and the first U.S. president of Indian descent.

Haley is the first in a long line of Republicans who are expected to launch 2024 campaigns in the coming months. Among them are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

President Joe Biden has said he intends to seek reelection in 2024, stalling any jostling for the Democratic nomination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.