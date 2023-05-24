Local

Nikki Haley to Speak in New Hampshire on Wednesday

By Matt Fortin

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be in New Hampshire on Wednesday as she continues her 2024 campaign.

Haley — a former governor of South Carolina — will be the featured speaker of Politics & Eggs Wednesday morning at Saint Anselm College's New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester. The event is being held from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

The former US Ambassadors to the United Nations announced her intent to run for president in February.

