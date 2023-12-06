Nine face charges in violent attack on Lawrence High School students

Nine underage suspects have been identified in a vicious attack on two Lawrence High School students on Monday that sent both victims to the hospital.

The Lawrence Police Department said the group descended upon the victims at Sullivan Park, near Lawrence High School and beat them violently. A family member of one victim said they were also robbed.

Cell phone video shows the attack, which left one victim unconscious on the ground.

Investigators said on Wednesday that they have identified nine young people involved. Six of them have been arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to murder. Two have active warrants, with one charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to Murder, and a second charged with unarmed robbery. Another will be summonsed to court for assault and battery. None of them were publicly identified due to their age.

Police are actively seeking the two suspects with warrants.

Police do not believe this was random but did not say what the motive was or if there is a relationship between the victims and their attackers. The investigation is ongoing.