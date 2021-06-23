No. 2 Democrat in Mass. House, Claire Cronin, Nominated to Be US Ambassador to Ireland

Claire Cronin, the second-ranking Democrat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, has been tapped by President Joe Biden to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Ireland.

The White House announced the nomination Wednesday alongside 16 others.

The Majority Leader of the House represents Brockton and Easton as part of the Eleventh Plymouth District. Prior to her leadership role, Cronin chaired the judiciary committee where she was behind several significant pieces of legislation including a sweeping criminal justice reform bill.

She was first elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 2012.

The Massachusetts native is also a lawyer and she served as a mediator in the state's landmark clergy sexual abuse cases.

The married mother of two, who earned her B.A. from Stonehill College and her J.D. degree from Suffolk University, has received multiple honors and awards, including the Emerge Massachusetts 2020 Woman of the Year.