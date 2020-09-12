Local

No Arrest Yet in Attleboro Double Stabbing That Left 1 Woman Dead

28-year-old Kimberly Duphily, of Attleboro, died from her injuries Friday. A second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police said Saturday no arrest has been made in connection to a double stabbing in Attleboro, Massachusetts, that left one woman dead.

Attleboro police received multiple 911 calls around 3:55 p.m. Friday in regards to a commotion at 6 Leroy Street. Upon arrival, officers found a woman bleeding profusely who appeared to be the victim of a stabbing.

The victim, later identified as Kimberly Duphily, 28, of Attleboro, was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was also injured in the incident. She was treated for minor injuries at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and has since been released.

Attleboro police said Saturday there is no person of interest in custody at this time, but said they could not provide further information as the investigation is extremely active and fluid.

No possible motive has been revealed by authorities.

State and local police, as well as prosecutors, are actively investigating the homicide.

