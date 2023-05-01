Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Taunton

No Bail for Taunton Man Charged With Attacking Woman in Cemetery

William Perez, 21, of Taunton, is facing several charges, including attempted rape

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Marc Fortier

WJAR

A 21-year-old man was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Monday on charges that he attempted to rape and kidnap a woman at a cemetery in Taunton, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

William Perez, of Taunton, is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or over, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to commit rape and kidnapping.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday.

It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Taunton police said they responded to Mayflower Hill Cemetery, located at 235 Broadway, around 2:41 p.m. on Saturday after receiving multiple reports of a possible rape.

Investigators learned that a woman had been attacked in the cemetery and forced to leave the property by a man who then fled on foot. Officers and K9 units searched the area around the cemetery but did not immediately locate the assailant.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment and later released, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Martha's Vineyard 59 seconds ago

New Plea for Help Finding Mother of Dead Baby Found in Mass. Recycling Center

car crash 28 mins ago

Driver Cut From SUV After Crashing Into River in Concord

Through a subsequent investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Perez and he was arrested at his Broadway home on Sunday.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

TauntonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us