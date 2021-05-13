No Change to Mask Order in Mass. After CDC Eases Rules, But Update Coming

Hours after federal mask rules were eased indoors and outdoors for people who are fully vaccinated, the Baker administration announced how it would proceed in Massachusetts.

For now, there won't be any change to the Bay State's mask order, which was recently relaxed for people outdoors. But the administration will update its restrictions soon, Gov. Charlie Baker's press secretary said Thursday.

"The Administration welcomes the new CDC guidance and will be updating Massachusetts’ COVID restrictions in the near future. In the meantime, the current mask order remains in place," press secretary Sarah Finlaw said in a statement.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had earlier Thursday said people who are fully vaccinated -- meaning two weeks after their final shot -- no longer need to wear masks in many situations.

After the announcement, Gov. Ned Lamont of nearby Connecticut announced that the state will adopt the CDC's mask rules May 19.

It seems the hustle and bustle of Boston is building itself back, and the scales have tipped on outdoor comfortability without masks. Saturday, many roamed maskless, and Gov. Charlie Baker says that's okay when outside and six feet apart.

Baker traveled to Washington, D.C., Thursday for a set of meetings through Friday, including with the White House's COVID response czar, Massachusetts congressional delegation and national guard troops helping to guard the Capitol.

Finlaw added in her statement Thursday, "The Commonwealth is leading the nation in the vaccination effort and the Administration will continue to make vaccines available to everyone who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts."