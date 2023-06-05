No classes for most of this week at Somerville school after concrete falls

Classes are canceled for most of the week for students at a school in Somerville, Massachusetts, amid structural concerns at the Winter Hill Community School.

Students will be finishing the school year in different buildings, after a piece of concrete fell from the ceiling last week at the school. A virtual meeting is being held for the school community Monday night.

The PTA is urging all parents at Winter Hill Community School to be part of a Zoom call on Monday night to get the finance committee to make the school building the number one priority on its budget plan.

No one was hurt when the concrete fell last week, but school officials said that the area is no longer safe. This prompted the school to cancel classes last Friday through this Wednesday, and close the building for the rest of the academic year.

Children from pre-k to eighth grade are being split up into several groups, and will be resuming classes on Thursday at different sights. AIM classrooms will move to the Edgerly Building, pre-k and kindergarten will move to the Capuano Early Childhood Center and grades one through eight will move to Tufts University's Olin Hall in Medford.

Parents said that the school has long been in bad shape, and have complained to the city about it. Now, they're having to deal with interruptions.

The sign on school grounds say call 311 to report problems, but parents at Winter Hill Community School say lately, they've been wanting to call 911.

"It's hard for some parents who don't have childcare for their kids, who don't have a budget for childcare," parent Gandhy Aldana said. "It's hard to think about, because where will they go? We don't know."

School officials said they will continue to provide school lunch during canceled classes, and will be providing more information on the school website and during Monday night's meeting over Zoom.