‘No Immediate Action Required’ at Emerson After Learning of NBA Star’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Emerson students who enjoyed a pickup basketball game in between last Friday and now are not at any greater risk for exposure to the novel coronavirus, according to college officials.

Emerson College officials released a statement after learning about Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's positive test for novel coronavirus. The Jazz, and Gobert, played against the Celtics in Boston Friday. The team practiced at Emerson in preparation for that game.

"Emerson is in touch with public health officials, and the college has been advised that no immediate action is required at this time," a statement said. "When professional teams use college facilities, access to the gym is restricted; furthermore, the practice occurred when much of our student body was away from campus. "