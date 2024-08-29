No injuries in overnight fire in Manchester, NH

Firefighters battled a blaze in a building in Manchester, New Hampshire, overnight.

Manchester firefighters were called to a report of a fire at an address on Lake Avenue shortly after midnight. As they arrived at the scene heavy fire was already engulfing all three floors, and firefighters were informed that two people might be trapped on the third floor.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Firefighters immediately began working to knock down the fire before it could reach the neighboring building, which was only two feet away. They simultaneously began searching the building for trapped residents, and were able to determine that everyone had made it safely out of the building and was accounted for.

The fire was declared under control around 1:16 a.m., and after extensive overhaul of the building, firefighters were able to clear the scene.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Damage is estimated at $175,000, fire officials said.