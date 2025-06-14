‘No Kings' rallies planned in Boston, 90 other Mass. locations. Here's what to know

Thousands of protesters are expected to take to streets across Massachusetts on Saturday for "No Kings" demonstrations against President Donald Trump, who will be attending a massive military parade in Washington, D.C., to mark the Army's 250th Anniversary.

Organizers for "No Kings" say protesters will be standing up to the authoritarian excess of the Trump Administration, noting that the military parade in D.C. will cost $150 million of taxpayer dollars at the same time that his budget will cut $1 trillion from Medicaid, Medicare and SNAP benefits.

"Americans are fighting back against Trump’s attack on our institutions, our economy, our values, especially the U.S. Constitution, and our planet," organizers said in a press release.

Where are 'No Kings' protest locations in Massachusetts?

There will be rallies in Boston and 90 other locations across the commonwealth including Worcester, Springfield, Northampton, Greenfield, Pittsfield and Hyannis.

In Boston, IMC, Swing Blue Alliance, and Mass 50501 are folding their events into Boston Pride. IMC will be marching in the Pride Parade as part of “No Kings” and to support LGBTQ+ allies, and is hosting a booth at the festival on the Common.

Across the state many groups have organized local marches and rallies.

Elected officials such as Rep. Seth Moulton will be in Swampscott , and Rep. Lori Trahan will be in Chelmsford.

In a video posted to social media, Moulton said, "To wrap up this shameful week, Trump is throwing himself a North Korean style birthday parade. Tanks, jets, soldiers marching, while threatening force against anyone who protests it. Trump is hardly celebrating 250 years of independence, he's actively trying to dismantle it. He's waging war on the Constitution to serve himself, and the people who have chosen blind loyalty to him over everything America has stood for, fought for and died for since the Revolution."

"So while Trump plays dictator dress up in DC, I'll be on the North Shore standing with Americans who believe that we don't have kings in America," Moulton continued. "This is a defining moment for America and global stability. I know where I stand. How about you?"

We do not have kings in America. pic.twitter.com/4f8rBuVAri — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 14, 2025

At the many other rallies there will be marches, speakers, presentations, and completely peaceful actions.

Click here for a list of events by Massachusetts towns.

Mobilize (events, petitions, volunteer opportunities, and actions with 'No Kings') links are here.

Click here for a map of actions in Massachusetts.

Click here for a map of nationwide actions.

Why is it called 'No Kings'?

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, to support democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

Why are they protesting on Saturday?

The "No Kings Day of Defiance" has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

Organizers intend for the protests to counter the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include a military parade, which is estimated to cost $25 million to $45 million that the Army expects to attract as many as 200,000 people.

The event will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers. It also happens to be Trump’s 79th birthday and Flag Day.

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the “No Kings” website says. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

What is planned at the 'No Kings' protests?

Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, organizers said.

Demonstrations are expected to include speeches and marches, organizers said in a call Wednesday. The group says a core principle behind all “No Kings” events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any confrontation.

No weapons of any kind should be taken to “No Kings” events, according to the website.

How many people are expected to participate?

Organizers for “No Kings” estimate that the combined crowds at the 1,700 nationwide events will surpass the numbers at the “Hands Off” protests in April.

The "No Kings Day of Defiance" is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.