No New Details Revealed in Harmony Montgomery Case as NH Home Search Ends

The large search at a Manchester, New Hampshire, home where the father and stepmother of Harmony Montgomery used to live concluded without new details from officials Wednesday.

Numerous local, state and federal agencies spent hours at a residence on Union Street near Orange Street Tuesday where Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived in the continued search for the missing girl who was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5 years old.

But a statement released by the FBI, New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and other authorities Wednesday offered no updates in the investigation: "Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time."

Calling the search for Harmony ongoing, the agencies noted that they're still requesting the public's help in finding her. Anyone with information is asked to call a tip line at 603-203-6060

Nobody has been charged in connection with her disappearance but her, father Adam Montgomery, and stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, are facing charges related to the case. Harmony had been living with the pair in Manchester when she was last seen.

Harmony's mom has said she believes her daughter is still alive and is praying for her safe return.

Investigators in white hazmat suits came and went from the Union Street property for most of Tuesday. A green tent was set up where it appeared crews were processing evidence as it was being collected from the apartment.

At one point, investigators could be seen bringing a refrigerator into the building, and later, a refrigerator labeled "biohazard" was brought out.

Federal, state and local authorities on Tuesday cautioned the public not to speculate about items being removed, and they did not give any information about the items taken from the home when they announced that the search had ended Wednesday.

The refrigerator was something that Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, asked her case advocate about.

"She said that they took the refrigerator and the sheet rock because, most likely, it has some type of evidence on it," said Sorey. "Fingerprints, something."

She called Tuesday emotional and "very overwhelming."

"I'm really trying to hold on to hope, but I'm struggling," Sorey said.

Police believe the 5-year-old disappeared around November of 2019, but she wasn't reported missing until about two years later.

Harmony's stepmother, 31-year-old Kayla Montgomery, was recently arrested on two counts of perjury for lying to a grand jury about a prior work location and the time of a work shift. She waived her arraignment earlier this month.

Kayla Montgomery was previously charged with theft by deception after police said she falsely claimed that her stepdaughter was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. She has pleaded not guilty and was released on bail last month.

Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father, has been indicted on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He’s also accused of unrelated firearms theft charges and has pleaded not guilty.

A report from the Office of the Child Advocate found that Massachusetts failed Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared at the age of 5 in 2019.

The Office of the Child Advocate in Massachusetts released the findings of a multi-system investigation into the case last month, which found that her overall safety and wellbeing were not prioritized.

The report offered details about Harmony's tumultuous childhood, including that she was placed in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families in 2014, when she was two months old. She remained in the custody of the DCF until February 2019, when a judge granted custody to her father, Adam Montgomery, despite his extensive criminal history.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating Harmony. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to her rescue at 603-203-6060.