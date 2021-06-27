No One Hurt When Officers Arrest Knife-Wielding Man, Police Say

Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, have arrested a man accused of wielding a knife at officers outside of an apartment complex.

Officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into an apartment on Holiday Drive shortly after 1p.m. on Saturday. According to police, responding officers determined the man in question had legal authority to enter the apartment.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

While at the scene, officers reportedly saw another man walk out of his apartment brandishing a folding knife with the blade extended. According to police, the man -- whom authorities have identified as 31-year-old Javier Lao-Figueroa -- raised the knife, pointed it at the officers and walked directly at them while making slashing motions.

According to police, officers deescalated the situation and Lao-Figueroa dropped the knife before being arrested.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Lao-Figueroa is facing multiple weapon and conduct related charges and is due in court on Monday.