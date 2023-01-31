No School Again in Woburn as Teacher Strike Stretches Into Day 2

Classes have been canceled once again for students in Woburn, Massachusetts, as teachers there continue their strike amid contract negotiations.

The negotiations are expected to resume Tuesday morning at Joyce Middle School, as both parties say they want to reach a deal so children can go back to school.

The strike began on Monday, after contract talks stalled over the weekend. More than 500 educators were protesting outside the city's schools, as the district's student body of 4,000 plus stayed home.

The Woburn Teachers' Association will continue its strike Tuesday after negotiations with the city did not reach a deal.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An injunction was filed Monday by the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board on behalf of the Woburn School Committee, in an effort to force teachers off the picket line and back to class. As of Monday, though, a judge had not made a decision on that request.

Although there were conflicting reports by the Woburn Teachers Association and Woburn mayor as to when Monday's negotiations began, both sides said there was some progress made. It wasn't enough, though, to close a deal, so school was canceled for a second day.

"We did work to get some proposals, back and forth. We felt we were making some headway. And they came back with a proposal at about eight o'clock, and then decided to go home," Woburn Teachers Association President Barbara Locke said. "Let me change that: They decided to quit."

As of Monday afternoon a judge had not made a decision on an injunction that would force teachers back to work.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin called the strike "illegal."

"We're not at all happy about it, and I don't know how anybody in the city could be happy about it," Galvin said. "We're working hard, we've got a good offer on the table, good package on the table."

The sticking points in the negotiations include pay for teachers and paraprofessionals and class size.