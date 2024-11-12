No school in 3 North Shore communities amid teacher strikes

For days now, educators on the North Shore of Massachusetts have fought for new contracts, forcing students out of the classroom. Well, after a long day of bargaining sessions, there’s still no contract agreements in all three communities.

And that means about 10,000 kids across the region aren’t in school Tuesday.

In Beverly, the school committee says it provided the teachers union with a three-year offer that includes raises, increased parental leave, and faster step increases. They say they union countered with a four-year contract proposal.

In Marblehead, the school committee said Monday that the teachers’ union proposal would create a $7.5 million shortfall, requiring a property tax override, that would result in the layoffs of 75 staff members.

In Gloucester, there have been no new wage proposals since before the strike began, and the two sides are still roughly $800,000 apart on salaries.

That’s despite the unions in Gloucester and in Beverly facing potential fines for defying court orders to return to the classroom.

“We were informed that the Gloucester Teachers Association will not be putting forward a counter wage proposal," Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga said. "Not only is this counterproductive to the negotiation process, but it severely limits our ability to make any formal progress toward finding a solution.”

“We are asking for basic respect, and yes, fair wages is going to come along with that. School safety is going to come along with that, but the bottom line is just basic respect for the profession," said Alex Legendre, a Gloucester teacher.

In Beverly, bargaining went until midnight and will resume at 10 a.m. The district said, so far, they’ve spent about 39 hours in negotiations since the strike began.