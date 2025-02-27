No students hurt, school bus driver hospitalized after Sherborn crash

A school bus driver was transported to a hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in Sherborn, Massachusetts.

Students were on board the bus when it crashed on Coolidge Street, but none were injured, fire officials said.

The driver's condition was not known, and authorities have not said what caused the crash.

The Sherborn Fire Department worked with school officials to reunite children with their parents.

No further details were immediately available.