No Threat Found After Reports of Active Shooter at BU, Police Say

After responding to reports of an active shooter at Boston University on Sunday night, authorities now say they are "confident there is no threat".

Around 8 p.m., Boston University Police said they received reports of a possible active shooter at two locations - 855 Commonwealth Ave. and 233 Bay State Rd. These reports prompted a large emergency response from law enforcement in the area.

Police say they are still investigating the reports, but they believe that the area is safe.

BU ALERT: A short time ago, BUPD received several calls for an active shooter situation at multiple locations. Although we are still investigating, at this time we are confident that there is no threat to our community. Officers will continue to be vigil https://t.co/CxKsg4N5oh — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) April 10, 2023

BU ALERT: Two calls for an active shooter have been received by BU Police in the area of 855 Commonwealth Ave and 233 Bay State Road. Nothing has been discovered at this time, but there is a heavy police presence in these areas. An update will be sent out https://t.co/aYeRP2ObDK — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) April 10, 2023

This is a breaking story and more details were not immediately available.