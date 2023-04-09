Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

No Threat Found After Reports of Active Shooter at BU, Police Say

Police believe that the area is safe

By Evan Ringle

Police Lights_Getty

After responding to reports of an active shooter at Boston University on Sunday night, authorities now say they are "confident there is no threat".

Around 8 p.m., Boston University Police said they received reports of a possible active shooter at two locations - 855 Commonwealth Ave. and 233 Bay State Rd. These reports prompted a large emergency response from law enforcement in the area.

Police say they are still investigating the reports, but they believe that the area is safe.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a breaking story and more details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us