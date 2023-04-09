No Threat Found After Reports of Active Shooter at BU, Police Say

After responding to reports of an active shooter at Boston University on Sunday night, authorities now say they are "confident there is no threat".
Around 8 p.m., Boston University Police said they received reports of a possible active shooter at two locations - 855 Commonwealth Ave. and 233 Bay State Rd. These reports prompted a large emergency response from law enforcement in the area.
Police say they are still investigating the reports, but they believe that the area is safe.
This is a breaking story and more details were not immediately available.