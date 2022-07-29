NOAA to Address Whale Safety Amid Flurry of Close Encounters Near Plymouth, Mass.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is set to give an update Friday in Plymouth on how to stay safe around whales after several encounters recently off the Massachusetts coast.

After a roughly 50,000 pound humpback whale breached the waters and slammed down on a fishing boat, people have been hoping to catch another glimpse of the marine creatures off Plymouth's coast. In fact, crowds had gathered before dawn Friday at Manomet Point in hopes of spotting one.

Boaters in Plymouth say that latest moment is just one of several encounters with whales over the past couple weeks. There was a close contact with a paddleboarder and a whale bumped into a boat in about the same spot last Friday.

NOAA Fisheries will be making several experts available later Friday morning to explain why whales are in the area and how boaters along with regular people can safely view them.

“These are young humpback whales, like any young animals including humans, they tend to be higher risk takers," Executive Director of Whale and Dolphin Conservation Regina Asmutis-Silva said. "They are not looking for boats. They are looking for food.”

Experts say this is an amazing opportunity to see the whales, but people just have to do it safely.