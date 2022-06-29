Nonessential Water Use Ban in Scituate After Failure at Treatment Plant

The residents of Scituate, Massachusetts, are banned from using nonessential water outside after a failure at a treatment plant and amid high summer demand, the city said.

The ban is apparently indefinite -- the South Coast town's message to residents didn't give an end date. A sludge collection system in the town's Surface Water Treatment Plant failed, and repairs could take months to complete, according to the announcement.

Lawns, plants and gardens in Scituate may only be watered before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m., and by hand-held hose, the town said. Lawns may not be irrigated, swimming pools may not be filled and vehicles may not be washed at home, among other restrictions.

Water may still be used for health and safety, to produce food, raise livestock and for core business reasons, like maintaining golf courses or irrigating commercial plant nurseries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

See a full list of restrictions here.

Parts of New England have been in drought this spring and summer, amid below-average levels of rain.

Some beneficial rain is in the forecast, and that is much-needed in parts of the Boston area and New England.

Temperatures are set to spike Friday and into the holiday weekend, as well.