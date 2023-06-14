Local

Health & Science

Nonprofit helps medical patients register to vote

By Mimi Wishner Segel and Glenn Jones

Doctors work to make their patients healthier, but one Massachusetts General Hospital emergency room physician is also working to make our democracy healthier.

Dr. Alister Martin has seen the link between civic health and physical health first-hand. He looks to make a difference in emergency rooms and neighborhood health centers.

Martin's own personal journey — from being expelled from high school, to Harvard Medical School, to a White House fellowship — may not have been possible without the game of tennis.

NBC10 Boston's Glenn Jones caught up with him on the court and in the clinic. Watch that interview above.

On Friday, LinkHealth is leading a "health care day of action," hoping to enroll the millions of qualified Americans who are not aware of the Affordable Connectivity Program.

