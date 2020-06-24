Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Framingham

Noose Found at Framingham Charter School, Sparking Police Investigation

Framingham police cruiser
Framingham Police Department

A noose was found on Juneteenth on the campus of a charter school in Framingham, Massachusetts.

School officials said Wednesday that police are investigating after the noose was found hanging from a structure outside a building at the Christa McAuliffe Charter School Friday.

"This racist act is abhorrent and stands in opposition to everything McAuliffe stands for and hopes to achieve," said Executive Director Kristin Harrison, incoming Executive Director Frank Tipton and Bob Berman, chair of the board of trustees, in a letter to the school community. "It is also, unfortunately, yet another example of the hate-filled acts that we have seen take place across our country in response to individuals and communities, including members of the McAuliffe community, taking a stand against racist systems and structures."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Cambridge 34 mins ago

At Least 10 Cars Broken Into Overnight in Cambridge

Massachusetts State Police 2 hours ago

Worcester's DA Accused of Violating Ethics Law in Police Report Altering Scandal

No on-campus programs are currently taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Framingham Police Department at 508-532-5924.

This article tagged under:

FraminghamMassachusettsChrista McAuliffe Charter School
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us