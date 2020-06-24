Noose Found at Framingham Charter School, Sparking Police Investigation

A noose was found on Juneteenth on the campus of a charter school in Framingham, Massachusetts.

School officials said Wednesday that police are investigating after the noose was found hanging from a structure outside a building at the Christa McAuliffe Charter School Friday.

"This racist act is abhorrent and stands in opposition to everything McAuliffe stands for and hopes to achieve," said Executive Director Kristin Harrison, incoming Executive Director Frank Tipton and Bob Berman, chair of the board of trustees, in a letter to the school community. "It is also, unfortunately, yet another example of the hate-filled acts that we have seen take place across our country in response to individuals and communities, including members of the McAuliffe community, taking a stand against racist systems and structures."

No on-campus programs are currently taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Framingham Police Department at 508-532-5924.