Nordstrom to close two Massachusetts locations

Nordstrom will close two Massachusetts locations in the coming months, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The Northshore Nordstrom store in Peabody and the South Shore Plaza Nordstrom store in Braintree will close as their leases expire, a company spokesperson said. The last day in Peabody will be January 31, 2025, and in Braintree, March 8, 2025.

"We believe we’ll be best able to serve customers in the area by leveraging our surrounding stores and through our digital channels. Decisions like this are never easy and we understand the impact they have on our team members. We’re committed to taking care of our employees through this transition, which includes supporting those that are interested in finding another role within Nordstrom," the spokesperson said in an email to NBC10 Boston.

Lori Sarofeen, who works in the cosmetics department in Peabody, said it’s disappointing news.

“Didn’t expect to come to work hearing that. And it’s closing in like three weeks.”

She said it’s not that surprising, given that the nature of retail has changed over the years. She said she learned of the closure when she showed up at work Tuesday and does not yet know if she'll be able to relocate.

Elsa Zangari, who works in the beauty department, agreed, saying she believes more and more stores are closing as people shop online.

"Everyone's shopping online so they don't feel they have to come into the store," she said.

It was not immediately clear how many employees will be impacted by the closures, or how many will be able to relocate.