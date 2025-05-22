Thursday is a First Alert, as a late season nor’easter continues to bring periods of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds to southern New England.

The rain will be quite heavy during the afternoon and evening commute, so pack some patience and slow down. Some ponding is possible on the roads. A few areas could see up to two to three inches of rain due to this storm system. And on top of the rain, the winds will be gusty, especially along the immediate coast.

Wind alerts in Massachusetts, New England

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for our coastal communities (from North Shore down to the Cape and the Islands) until 11 p.m. Winds could gust up to 45-50 mph at times. Be careful while driving.

Coastal flooding possible

A Coastal Flood Advisory is also possible today, especially around high tide. In fact, high tide at Boston Harbor is around 8 p.m. Some splashover is possible downtown.

But a few of our coastal communities could see some minor flooding in spots. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

Nor'easter timeline

Otherwise, we’ll see cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s to near 50 for much of the afternoon and evening. Thursday night, rain is likely. Again, some heavy downpours are possible. Let’s stay alert if you’re traveling late Thursday night. Low temperatures will be in the 40s overnight.

As the nor’easter continues churning northeast on Friday, we’ll still have a few scattered showers around Greater Boston, especially for Friday morning. By afternoon, we won’t see as much rain, but we’ll still have the clouds around. Consider yourself lucky if you see a peek of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Memorial Day weekend forecast

On Saturday, a few lingering sprinkles and showers are possible for some of us. Otherwise, we’ll see slow clearing by Saturday evening. Highs will be in the low 60s.

We’ll see a bit more sunshine into Sunday and especially on Monday for Memorial Day. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Monday.

Highs will rise into the low 70s by Tuesday.