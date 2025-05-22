FIRST ALERT: Nor'easter bears down today ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The nor’easter bears down today.

It's the storm nobody wants late in May, but here we are. Flights delayed, ferries disrupted, slow commutes. Wraps by Friday morning, but we through the early part of the holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/GsByAVwusX — Pete Bouchard (@PeteNBCBoston) May 21, 2025

Timing of today's nor'easter for rain and wind

Light rain turns heavy and steady winds turn gusty. The worst hits in the afternoon, so the evening drive is a bit more difficult than the morning, and delays at the airport will compound later today (early flights are best).

Ferry service may see disruptions thanks to the high seas and gusty winds.

Are nor'easters in May rare?

Welcome to late May, right?

Nor'easters are usually winter weather events, and it's unusual to see them in May, however they can hit in any season. (I’ve seen them in late August on Cape Cod)

But it seemed like we were turning a corner earlier this month.

While this does NOT doom the summer to wetness and cool temperatures, we may be struggling to get our footing in the warmer weather through early June.

Track New England Nor'easter with live radar

What are impacts of today's nor'easter?

This storm will slowly pull away tomorrow morning, but not before dropping 1-3” of rain and pushing our winds to 40-50 mph along the coast/Capes/Islands.

Some damage is possible later today and tonight with these gusts.

Minor coastal flooding is also possible tonight during high tide as the wind pushes the water up against the shoreline.

Subsequent tides aren’t as troublesome. Seas will remain high into early Saturday.

When does weather improve?

We should shut off the showers by noon on Friday, with the afternoon remaining mostly cloudy and cool.

What's our Memorial Day weekend forecast?

Saturday still sees a few pop-up showers as we barely crack the upper 50s.

Sunday inches up into the low/mid 60s and stays dry.

There may be another quick afternoon shower on Monday, but this is the pick of the holiday weekend with highs near 70.

There won’t be crowds at the beach this weekend, but we’re certainly in a better place than today.

Stay with us as we guide you through the storm.