Nor'easter today could cause travel headaches in Boston

It's the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend and we're preparing for a nor'easter to bear down on New England. It's unusual weather for what's usually a very busy travel time.

At Boston Logan International Airport early this morning, the lines weren't too long and there were only about a dozen delays and one cancellation but that's almost certainly going to change as head through the day today, into tonight.

With as much as three inches of rain and up to 50 mile an hour winds predicted, we’re obviously going to see an increase in the number of cancellations and delays at airports in New England.

Add to that the increased volume of travelers over the holiday weekend, and it’s a recipe for some headaches for travelers.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen about 18 million passengers and crew between today and next Wednesday, across the country.

One woman at Boston Logan on Thursday morning who was traveling with a group of coworkers said they scrambled to change their flights after they saw the forecast.

“We’re all here on business, so we decided to get out because we heard there was a nor’easter, so a lot of us left last night and I’m on the super early flight, so I can’t wait to get out," said Martha Flynn, who is flying home to Florida. "Don’t want to be here for it.”

If you do have flights scheduled for later today when this storm ramps up, you’ll want to check ahead with your airline for any delays or cancelations.