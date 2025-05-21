Grab your rain gear! A late season nor’easter is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Greater Boston on Thursday.

As we continue moving through this Wednesday, expect the gloomy weather to stick around, with some patchy drizzle here and there. A few light, scattered showers will move in Wednesday evening, all ahead of the late season nor’easter that will bring even more rain and wind on Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the low 50s. Wednesday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Heads up! Thursday is a First Alert. We’re expecting periods of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds as a nor’easter churns over the Commonwealth. Rain will likely start out light and steady for the early morning commute. But the rain will get heavier at times by afternoon and evening as most folks are heading home from work and school, so be careful on the roads.

This system will be capable of producing between one and two inches of rain. Some communities could even see up to three inches of rain.

On top of the heavy rain, our wind gusts will ramp up in a big way Thurday. In fact, gusts could climb up to 40-50 mph, especially along the immediate coast by Thursday afternoon and evening. Some minor flooding is possible along the coast due to the strong northeast wind.

Forecasts for the Boston Harbor have the tide increasing a bit by Thursday evening. However, the forecast keeps flooding below minor flood stage. Some nuisance flooding, though, will be possible in Boston. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

Rain will continue pushing across the area Thursday night into at least Friday morning. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. By Friday, highs will rebound into the mid 50s.

A few isolated showers are still possible Saturday. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs near 60.

Our forecast will improve into Sunday and Memorial Day. In fact, we’re expecting partly cloudy skies and highs near 70 on Monday.

After that, we're looking at a slight cooldown on Tuesday followed by increasing temperatures later in the week.