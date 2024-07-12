Norfolk

Norfolk prepares for influx of migrant students

The Bay State shelter started taking in families during the last two weeks. So far, 41 families have arrived

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

The town of Norfolk, Massachusetts, revealed how it plans to handle the influx of migrant children entering its school system.

The plan comes after the state turned an old prison into an emergency shelter for migrant and unhoused families.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

District officials say 38 children from the shelter will enter the school system, and that the district will receive $104 from the state per day for each student and for any new arrivals.

Translation services will be provided to students, according to officials, who say they're looking for personnel fluent in Creole, Portuguese and Spanish.

"Our teachers already have tools to how to best meet needs of our English learners," said Victoria Saldan, who's with Norfolk Public Schools, during a meeting Thursday night. "We consistently leverage technology to enhance our instructional practices, ensuring that the tools we use support and do not disrupt our teaching."

The Bay State shelter started taking in families during the last two weeks. So far, 41 families have arrived.

The shelter will house up to 140 families or 450 people.

More on the shelter crisis in Massachusetts

Boston Jul 9

Migrant families must leave Logan airport Tuesday

Immigration May 31

First Mass. migrant shelter exit notices won't go out until July

Roxbury May 20

Rec center in Roxbury that served as temporary migrant shelter to reopen

This article tagged under:

Norfolk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us