Maine

Murder suspect arrested after 1 found dead, 1 critically hurt at Maine home

Kendall Purnell was taken into custody in Waterville and later arrested on suspicion of murder of a killing at a Norridgewock home, Maine State Police said

By Asher Klein

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A man was arrested on a murder charge hours after the discovery of two stricken people, one dead, at a central Maine home, police said Saturday.

The incident was reported about 11:30 p.m. Friday at a Norridgewock home on Walnut Drive, Maine State Police said, and, inside, Somerset County sheriff's deputies found a male who was deceased and another who had severe head injuries.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Kendall Purnell, a 38-year-old from Norridgewock, was seen in the homeowner's vehicle, and police departments in the area were told to look out for him, police said.

Local officers in nearby Waterville spotted Purnell at a gas station about 1 a.m. and brought him in for questioning, after which he was arrested on a murder charge, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Meanwhile, the injured male was taken to a local hospital and flown to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was in critical condition as of Saturday evening, police said.

Police haven't publicly identified the two males, whose ages weren't given.

Norridgewock and Waterville are north of Augusta.

More Maine news

Maine 4 hours ago

RI woman dies in I-95 crash in Maine

Boston 4 hours ago

Radar: Track the snow moving into Boston, see latest snowfall total maps

Maine Feb 6

Maine Mall shooting suspect surrenders, victim expected to survive

This article tagged under:

Maine
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us