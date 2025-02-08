Murder suspect arrested after 1 found dead, 1 critically hurt at Maine home

A man was arrested on a murder charge hours after the discovery of two stricken people, one dead, at a central Maine home, police said Saturday.

The incident was reported about 11:30 p.m. Friday at a Norridgewock home on Walnut Drive, Maine State Police said, and, inside, Somerset County sheriff's deputies found a male who was deceased and another who had severe head injuries.

Kendall Purnell, a 38-year-old from Norridgewock, was seen in the homeowner's vehicle, and police departments in the area were told to look out for him, police said.

Local officers in nearby Waterville spotted Purnell at a gas station about 1 a.m. and brought him in for questioning, after which he was arrested on a murder charge, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

Meanwhile, the injured male was taken to a local hospital and flown to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was in critical condition as of Saturday evening, police said.

Police haven't publicly identified the two males, whose ages weren't given.

Norridgewock and Waterville are north of Augusta.