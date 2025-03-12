Person dead, 2 others badly hurt after house fire in North Adams

A person was killed and two others were seriously hurt during a house fire late Tuesday night in North Adams, Massachusetts, according to state and local fire officials.

Emergency crews responded to a two-family home on West Shaft Road that was "fully involved with fire" just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the state's Department of Fire Services.

Five people who were at the home had gotten outside, two of whom were badly hurt. One person was unaccounted for, and they were later found dead inside, according to fire officials.

Other fire departments responded alongside North Adams fire, and it took about an hour and a half to get the bulk of the fire knocked down. Crews were on scene for hours.

The person killed has not been publicly named. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.

“On behalf of the North Adams Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one and their home,” said North Adams Fire Chief Brent Lefebvre said. “This is a terrible loss for them and our community.”

An investigation into the fire is underway.