North American Right Whale Remains Entangled in Cape Cod Bay

The Center for Coastal Studies Marine Animal Entanglement Response (MAER) team is monitoring a badly entangled North Atlantic right whale in Cape Cod Bay on Saturday.

They have been working of removing the rope and were able to remove 200 feet of heavy rope from the whale, but she remains entangled.

The whale has been identified as #4545

North Atlantic Right Whales are critically endangered. According to the CCS, there are only about 340 left in existence. They are protected under federal law, which prohibits boats from getting too close and requires speed restrictions in certain areas, including Cape Cod waters.

There are seasonal speed restrictions in effect for Cape Cod Bay from March 1 to April 30 that require vessels to stay at 10-knots or slower. Those restrictions can be extended if the whales remain in the waters longer.