North Andover

Firefighter reflects on heartwarming moment caught in viral video

North Andover firefighter David Testa says he hopes people who see the image "pass it forward and do something kind for somebody else"

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Massachusetts firefighter is being celebrated on social media after a picture of him sharing his coat with a young boy during a recent snowstorm went viral.

"We see people on usually their worst days and we just try and make it better and that’s what I was trying to do that night," North Andover firefighter David Testa told us of the moment captured by his department this weekend.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The boy's mom had ended up off the road near the intersection of Essex Street and Great Pond Road, and Testa was talking to him — there were no serious injuries.

"I had offered to let him get up into the truck and check out the fire engine to keep him warm and he seemed more interested in the tow truck driver pulling his mom’s car out of the snowbank," Testa recalled.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The picture went viral, getting hundreds of shares, likes and comments. Testa says he hopes people who see the image "pass it forward and do something kind for somebody else."

More North Andover news

North Andover Feb 13

Butcher says he was scammed out of thousands with meat order, may have to close

Boston Restaurant Talk Jan 6

Harrison's Roast Beef has reopened in North Andover

Crime and Courts Dec 29, 2024

Neighbors help clean up after vandals smash hundreds of bottles at Mass. liquor store

This article tagged under:

North Andover
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us