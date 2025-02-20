Firefighter reflects on heartwarming moment caught in viral video

A Massachusetts firefighter is being celebrated on social media after a picture of him sharing his coat with a young boy during a recent snowstorm went viral.

"We see people on usually their worst days and we just try and make it better and that’s what I was trying to do that night," North Andover firefighter David Testa told us of the moment captured by his department this weekend.

The boy's mom had ended up off the road near the intersection of Essex Street and Great Pond Road, and Testa was talking to him — there were no serious injuries.

"I had offered to let him get up into the truck and check out the fire engine to keep him warm and he seemed more interested in the tow truck driver pulling his mom’s car out of the snowbank," Testa recalled.

The picture went viral, getting hundreds of shares, likes and comments. Testa says he hopes people who see the image "pass it forward and do something kind for somebody else."