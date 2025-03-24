North Andover High students, teachers protest job cuts, school closure

High School students in North Andover, Massachusetts, planned a walkout Monday morning to protest the decision to slash nearly 40 teaching jobs and will temporarily close an elementary school in the district to balance the budget.

The North Andover Teachers Association said Friday that the North Andover School Committee had voted on a plan that includes cutting teachers and teaching assistants. Students at Kittredge Elementary School, which will close temporarily, will be assigned to other schools.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The union said there will be 15 fewer staff members at elementary schools, 11 fewer at North Andover Middle School and eight fewer at North Andover High School. The district will also temporarily close Kittredge Elementary School.

NATA said in its press release that it is frustrated and saddened by the decision and will continue to fight to stop the cuts. At a rally over the weekend, teachers and parents said they are hoping to raise their voices to get the town to reverse the cuts.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"This is the first day of our fight. We’re fighting until May 13 - May 13 is when town meeting is and we can make amendments to the budget to get all of these teachers back," Sean Quinn, a teacher and union organizer, told NBC10 Boston.

"This is a difficult and uncertain time for many, and we recognize the anxiety and concern that this situation has created. These decisions are never just about numbers – they affect professional lives, families, and our entire school community. We are working to manage these changes as thoughtfully as possible while keeping students’ needs at the center," Superintendent Pamela Lathrop said in a statement.

District officials said they were aware of the students' plans and understood the difficulty of the impacts of the budget.

"We understand that students want their voices to be heard. We respect their desire to advocate and encourage respectful dialogue as part of the learning process during these challenging times," Lathrop's statement noted.

A school committee meeting on Tuesday night was heated over the budget shortfall. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Lathrop said that the school committee approved in February a $68.2 million budget - a 9.89% increase from the previous year, but $3.5 million short of what is needed to maintain current levels of service. Teachers impacted by the cuts were noticed on March 21, and staff members who will be transferred will be advised at a later date.