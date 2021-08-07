Car Crashes Into North Andover Pizza Shop

Police said they are investigating what caused a car to crash into a pizza shop in North Andover, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

North Andover police said a 911 call was received around 10 a.m. from the passenger of a vehicle that had crashed into Captain Pizza, at 733 Turnpike St. The restaurant was vacant at the time.

An 83-year-old woman was driving the car, accompanied by the 74-year-old woman who called police, authorities said. The car also struck a gas line.

No injuries were reported to either occupant of the vehicle or anyone else at the plaza, which had to be evacuated but has since reopened, police said.

Captain Pizza, however, is boarded up and closed until further notice.

The car that struck the building has since been towed, police said.