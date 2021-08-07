Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Car Crashes Into North Andover Pizza Shop

No injuries were reported

By Jake Levin

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

Police said they are investigating what caused a car to crash into a pizza shop in North Andover, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

North Andover police said a 911 call was received around 10 a.m. from the passenger of a vehicle that had crashed into Captain Pizza, at 733 Turnpike St. The restaurant was vacant at the time.

An 83-year-old woman was driving the car, accompanied by the 74-year-old woman who called police, authorities said. The car also struck a gas line.

No injuries were reported to either occupant of the vehicle or anyone else at the plaza, which had to be evacuated but has since reopened, police said.

Captain Pizza, however, is boarded up and closed until further notice.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The car that struck the building has since been towed, police said.

More local coverage

Newton 6 hours ago

Motorcyclist Killed in Newton Crash

BOSTON 14 hours ago

Woman Shot and Killed in Boston's South End; Arrest Made

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsnorth andovercaptain pizzanorth andover massachusettsnorth andover police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us