North Andover Police Trying to Identify Person ‘Involved in Several Incidents'

The North Andover, Massachusetts Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person it says was involved in "several incidents."
The person pictured was involved in several incidents at the Royal Crest Estates early Monday morning, according to the police department.
The agency's social media post didn't specify what the nature of the incidents were.
NBC10 Boston is working to learn more about the investigation.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact detectives at (978) 683-6500.