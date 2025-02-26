North Andover school at risk of temporarily closing amid budget deficit

The North Andover, Massachusetts, school district is trying to make up for a $3 million-dollar budget deficit — and that's leading them to take drastic action, including the possible closure of a school.

This could mean that students who attend Kittredge Elementary School in North Andover would be temporarily relocated to other schools.

The school committee voted to advance a 2026 budget that would not only include that temporary closure but would also reduce the amount of teachers in the district and raise taxes.

The details of the proposal are still being worked out - but it comes almost a year after a $3 million deficit was discovered in the district.

Teachers gathered outside North Andover High School Thursday to push for change.

The superintendent at the time later resigned, and it comes about a year and a half after teachers here went on strike.

At a school committee meeting on Tuesday night, parents and educators expressed their frustration and disappointment that the school committee hasn’t come up with better options to keep the schools level funded.

“To have a town that has the money and the resources, should we choose to allocate them to our schools, to have their difficulties being presented in the conversation as if now they cost too much money," Nadia Chinchilla Martill, a parent, said.

“We can't retain the good teachers. Nobody will come to our district. Our classrooms are overcrowded. Are you a year, two years from now, three years from now, going to recognize that you made a mistake?," another asked.

All these decisions remain up in the air, as this is not yet a final budget for next school year.