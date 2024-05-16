Hazmat situation prompts evacuation of North Andover middle school

A middle school in North Andover, Massachusetts, is being evacuated due to a hazardous materials incident, according to the school district.
The incident remained active as of Thursday morning. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the incident or if anyone was hurt.
NBC10 Boston has reached out to North Andover's police and fire departments for more information.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.
