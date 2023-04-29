North Brookfield ‘Small Town Pride' Celebration Will Go Ahead As Planned

The North Brookfield Pride celebration will go ahead as planned, after officials had revoked permission for a local group to hold the event because it included a drag show, drawing a sharp rebuke from the American Civil Liberties Union, which said the town is trampling on the organization’s constitutional rights.

The North Brookfield select board at a meeting in March at first approved a request by the Rural Justice Network to hold a “Small Town Pride Day” on the town common in June.

But the three-member board had voted 2-1 at its April 11 meeting to pull permission, ruling that a drag show violated the town’s restrictions on “adult entertainment.” They said the event could go on without the drag show.

The ACLU in a letter dated April 18 asked the board to restore full permission for the event in order to “avoid potential litigation.”

“This is welcome news for everyone in North Brookfield who will enjoy this joyous celebration of inclusivity,” said Ruth Bourquin, senior and managing attorney at the ACLU of Massachusetts. “We hope that all Massachusetts communities take note: discrimination against those who choose to express themselves through drag is inconsistent with our state and federal constitutions. Such freedom of expression makes our culture and communities stronger.” she added.

“As a member of the local community, I am so glad that Small Town Pride will take place as originally planned,” said Tanya Neslusan, executive director of MassEquality. “And as a member of the LGBTQ community, I know that this event will mean a lot for our friends and neighbors.”