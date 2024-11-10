North Dighton man charged with driving drunk following single-car crash

A 67-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a single-car crash in Swansea, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Police say Gary Silva, of North Dighton was allegedly speeding while driving his van southbound on Route 118 shortly before 9p.m. According to police, Silva's vehicle went through a red light at the intersection of Route 118 and Route 6 and through the gas station parking lot, where it crashed into a wooded area behind the gas station.

Police say Silva allegedly attempted to reverse out of the wooded area back into the gas station parking lot when a witness intervened. The witness was able to safely put the vehicle in park and remove the keys from the vehicle, police said.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Silva was taken into police custody and faces multiple vehicle-related charges including operating under the influence of alcohol.

Silva will be arraigned in Fall River District Court on Tuesday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.