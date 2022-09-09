Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

North End Attack That Left Victim With Broken Legs Started Over a Couch, Prosecutors Say

The suspect in the case works as a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A man who works as a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court is accused of attacking a man in the North End over moving a couch, leaving the victim with multiple broken bones, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office.

The alleged attack happened on Aug. 30 in a building on Salem Street. Prosecutors allege that Anthony Firicano, 53, threatened to shoot and kill the victim and a friend over noise they were making while moving a couch. He then punched the victim in the face and pushed him down the stairs.

The victim broke multiple bones in his legs and required surgery, prosecutors said.

Assistant District Attorney Alexander Jones said in court that Firicano has a history of making threats, including to blow up buildings, shoot people or attack people.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Firicano was charged with assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Bail was set at $1,000 and Firicano was ordered to surrender all firearms and to stay away from the victim and witnesses, as well as the building where the attack took place. He is also required to stay in Massachusetts and attend an anger management course.

He is next due in court on Oct. 7.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

politics 56 mins ago

Question on Driver's Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants Will Appear on the Ballot

I-93 1 hour ago

Ex-Mass. State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Driver During 2019 Traffic Stop

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsNorth End
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us