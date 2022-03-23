North End Restaurants to Fight Mayor Wu's Outdoor Dining Fee

Restaurant owners in Boston's North End are organizing to fight against hefty fees that Mayor Michelle Wu has implemented for outdoor dining exclusively in that section of the city this year.

North End restaurants will have to pay a $7,500 fee to participate in this year's outdoor dining program, according to the City of Boston. In addition, restaurants will be charged $458 a month for each parking spot used in their outdoor dining areas.

Small businesses and restaurants in the city are able to apply for a temporary, seasonal license for outdoor dining, a program that started during the pandemic. The fee is specific to the North End, which is known for its restaurants and eateries, but also for its tight streets and limited parking options.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Business owners in the North End have called the policy "discriminatory," and said they plan to protest it. Several North End restaurant owners will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss their next steps to fight the fees and time restrictions.

"To tell you the truth, I think it's insulting," said Frank Mendoza, owner of Monica's Trattoria. "I think it's insane that we're the only neighborhood in the city of Boston that's going to be charged $15,000 plus to do outside patio seating."

City officials said the fee will be used to pay for mitigation programs and services to manage the problems outdoor dining may bring to the area. Other notable differences for the neighborhood include a later start date for the program.

The start date for North End restaurants will be May 1, a month after other Boston neighborhoods. The program will end for the North End on Sept. 5 but could be extended until Sept. 30 depending on compliance, city officials said. Other parts of the city will see the program run until sometime in December.

North End restaurant owners expressed frustration with the special circumstances they're facing.

The return of outdoor dining in Boston's North End comes a month later than in the rest of the city, and business owners have learned they will now have to pay $7,500.

"The reason it’s frustrating to us in the North End is that we are being treated differently and I don’t care who you are but there should be a level fair playing field for everyone and this is not a level fair playing field as far as we’re concerned," Damien DiPaola, owner of Carmelinas said.

With an average patio taking up two spots, DiPaola estimates that it costs another $1,000 a month on top of the $7,500 fee. These costs, he said, are ones some small restaurants just can't afford.

“They listened solely to a bunch of residents that complained about everything and here we are right now and we do feel this is discriminatory we do feel that it’s targeting the North End," DiPaola said.

But Wu said there are reasons the North End has to be handled differently.

The return of outdoor dining in Boston is just around the corner, but restaurants in the North End have just learned they will have to wait longer and pay a fee.

"The impacts of outdoor dinning, on this neighborhood, are unique because of that density," she said. "We want to make sure that everyone has the resources available for a safe, sanitary, clean experience, and one that really addresses all the needs that we see."

The money collected from the fees will go toward rodent and traffic control and additional street cleaning.

Closing hours will also look different than last year. This time around the city said that between Sunday and Thursday, closing time begins 9:30 p.m. and the last customer has to leave by 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the closing time is pushed back an hour to 10:30 p.m. with the final customer leaving by 11 p.m.

Parking changes have also been announced. There will be parking garages around the North End neighborhood for residents to park their cars. The garages will be opened 24/7. All drivers will be given a sticker that will be checked by an attendant at the garage.

Those restaurants that were approved for outdoor dining in 2021 must re-apply again for the 2022 season, according to the city.