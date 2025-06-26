2-year-old RI boy killed in hit-and-run while visiting family in Dominican Republic

Loved ones are mourning the death of a 2-year-old boy from North Providence, Rhode Island, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while visiting family in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports Eyren Ezequiel Brito Pacheco was in a parking lot with his grandmother and great-grandmother when a driver reversed into all three of them, killing the boy and seriously injuring the women. The driver initially fled the scene but was later found and taken into custody.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Eyren Ezequie was a beautiful, joyful little boy whose laughter and light filled every room he entered," an online fundraiser for the boy's family reads. "His sudden passing has left an unimaginable void in the hearts of everyone who loved him."

According to WJAR, Eyren’s mother, Ambar, is a real estate agent with Real Vision Properties in Cranston and had stayed behind in Rhode Island while her husband and children visited relatives in the DR.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“It’s probably one of the toughest things I ever heard about,” Matthew Patty, managing partner of Real Vision Properties, told WJAR. “Especially—we have a 2-year-old at home as well ourselves.”

Patty tells WJAR that the real estate team launched an online fundraiser to help the family with funeral costs, travel expenses, and time off work, describing Ambar as a devoted mom and a rising star in the real estate business.

A funeral service for Eyren was held in the Dominican Republic over the weekend, WJAR reports.