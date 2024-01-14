North Shore communities recovering after storm

Communities in the North Shore are looking to recover after a storm brought heavy winds and flooding to the area on Saturday.

Crews from the Department of Public Works and firefighters are coming around to different neighborhoods on Sunday morning to help pump out people’s flooded basements. Anyone with 6 inches of water or more in their basement can request a pump-out by calling the Fire Department.

Salem is one of several North Shore communities hit hard by this storm. Severe flooding shut down roads in Gloucester. Waves came crashing over the seawall in Lynn, covering the pedestrian esplanade and shutting down Lynn Shore Drive.

In Revere, Mills Avenue was completely submerged before high tide. Further North in Hampton, New Hampshire, downed trees damaged homes on North Shore Road. And concrete sea walls were dismantled on North Beach.

People came from all over to get a look at the damage.

“I had to get up early this morning to come out and see it. I love crazy weather, they’re very big. I saw them coming in the dark but yeah they’re fierce.” said Stoneham resident Billy Dalton.