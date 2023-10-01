boston restaurant talk

North Shore seafood spot, popular roast beef joint close: This week's food news

By Boston Restaurant Talk

The Village Restaurant/Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between September 25 and October 1, 2023.

Hing Shing Pastry in Chinatown Has Closed
A decades-old Boston bakery has shut down.
Full Story

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Moxies Opens in Boston's Seaport District
A Canadian chain of casual upscale restaurants has opened its first New England location on the Boston waterfront.
Full Story

Harrison's Roast Beef in North Andover Has Closed; Space Coming Under New Ownership
A well-known roast beef joint north of Boston has shuttered, and it looks like the space will be taken over by a new owner.
Full Story

The Future of Bone Up Brewing Co. in Everett Is in Question
A brewery just north of Boston that has been trying to expand for a couple of years is now facing an uncertain future.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 23 mins ago

Jury selection begins Monday in case of man accused of killing NH couple

Phil Perry 29 mins ago

Patriots Report Card: Mac Jones, offense fall flat in Cowboys rout

The Village Restaurant in Essex Has Closed
An old-school seafood restaurant on the North Shore that has been around for nearly 70 years has shut down.
Full Story

NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) continues to deal with health issues. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us