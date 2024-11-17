North Shore teacher strikes continue as some progress is made in negotiations

Teachers on the North Shore of Massachusetts continue to be on the picket line this weekend as no deal has been reached, despite progress being made.

A lot of people on the North Shore are watching this situation closely since students could once gain miss school in Beverly, Marblehead and Gloucester tomorrow if final deals aren't reached on Sunday.

In Beverly, one tentative agreement was reached on class sizes on Saturday, but several other issues remain deadlocked.

Wages seem to be a sticking point in negotiations, with the unions asking for wages comparable to nearby Danvers, plus a significant bump in pay for paraprofessionals, who say they make about $20,000 per year to start.

Schools will remain closed Monday in Beverly, Gloucester and Marblehead if no agreement can be reached.

The union is also asking for longer lunch and recess for students and the ability for workers to be able to use sick days to take care of sick loved ones.

Paid parental leave and tuition reimbursement are also other points being negotiated.

Negotiations will continue between the parties and a teachers union rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Beverly middle school.