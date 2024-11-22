No fines for North Shore teachers Friday if strikes end by Monday

There's no school again Friday for thousands of students on the North Shore of Massachusetts, but there's new pressure on both sides to agree on a new contract after a judge offered a striking deal.

An Essex County Superior Court judge said there would be no fines Friday against teachers on strike in Gloucester, Beverly and Marblehead if they agree to return to the classroom by Monday. But if there is no deal by 6 p.m. Sunday, a third party will take over talks.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The chair of the Beverly School Committee says the ruling puts a meaningful and pressing deadline on the table for the union, which has been facing daily fines since teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts.

Gloucester and Beverly have been out of school for nine days now, while Marblehead has been out for eight. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Students have been out of the classroom for nearly two full weeks, as teachers remain on the picket line calling for better pay and working conditions.

If the strikes continue, it could force these districts to hold classes during school vacation weeks to make up the missed time.