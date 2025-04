A major fire tore through a gun club early Tuesday morning in North Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Photos submitted to NBC affiliate WJAR show massive flames engulfing the Sayles Hill Rod & Gun Club on Sayles Hill Road.

Firefighters have been able to get the flames out.

There hasn't been word of any injuries due to the fire.