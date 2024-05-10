MBTA Commuter Rail fire put out at Boston's North Station

A fire on an MBTA Commuter Rail train brought firefighters to Boston's North Station Friday, the department said.

Boston firefighters were seen atop a train at the rail hub near TD Garden. The fire was in a train's engine, firefighters said.

No one was hurt and the fire was put out, according to the department.

At approximately 1:30 companies working on top of the train at North Station, for a fire in a commuter rail train engine. No injuries to report. The fire is out , companies starting to make up. pic.twitter.com/Wl3k8cvkaJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 10, 2024

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the MBTA, the Commuter Rail's operator Keolis and MBTA Transit Police for more information.